Bajrang's provisional suspension lifted, free to train and compete

CHENNAI: In a fresh twist, Bajrang Punia’s provisional suspension for allegedly refusing to submit a urine sample during the Olympic wrestling trials organised by the now-defunct ad hoc committee was revoked by the National Anti-Doping Agency’s Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel. What seems intriguing is that the NADA is yet to serve formal Notice of Charge. In an order dated 31/05/2024, the ADDP has asked NADA to revoke the provisional suspension until formal Notice is issued.
The hearing panel further explained that “without going into the merit of the submission/explanations/justifications given by the athlete for refusing to give sample and the counter submissions of the counsel appearing for NADA, the provisional suspension of the athlete is revoked till NADA decides to issue Notice of Charge formally charging the athlete for violation of Anti-Doping Rules, 2021.”
The order further said that if “the NADA decided to issue Notice of Charge to the athlete, then the matter be expeditiously listed before the hearing panel for final hearing.” It needs to be seen what NADA does next. Vidushpat Singhania, sports lawyer representing Bajrang, said that the wrestler is now free to train and compete in competitions. “We also hope that after seeing the explanation given during the hearing and the order, the NADA shall not press notice of charge,” said Singhania.
However, the order listed out some interesting facts during the course of the hearing. Bajrang feared that he would have been “targeted for his active participation in the agitation led by co-wrestlers against their harassment”. The wrestler also argued that the bronze medal match was still there to be played and the Dope Collection Officer/Chaperone had approached him during the event and should have waited for the event to get over. He also referenced past experiences when DCO had come to his house with expired testing kits.
However, the NADA counsel (Manpreet Kaur) said that the athlete did not participate in the bronze medal playoff due to an injury. “The explanation given by the athlete refusing to give a sample is unreasonable and can not be expected (sic: accepted),” was NADA’s defense during the hearing. “The athlete was under the obligation as per the rules and regulations to give a sample for dope testing. His (Bajrang’s) name was mentioned in the mission order… and the DCO/Chaperone was only doing their duties under the rules and regulations.” The NADA also revealed that the DCO who had visited his house with expired kit had been suspended in December, two days after the incident.
Dutee’s 4-year ban upheld
The NADA's ADAP upheld the four-year suspension of national record holder in 100m Dutee Chand by the Anti-Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) last year. The athlete had tested positive for selective androgen receptor modulators SARMS (ostarine, Lygandrol and andarine) and was provisionally banned in January 2023. Dutee had argued that the drugs entered the system through supplements. The ADAP had updated its list on the website.