NRAI sticks to policy, picks 15-member rifle/pistol team for Paris Olympics

CHENNAI: Not so long back, there were murmurs about a potential surprise or two in regards to the Indian shooting team for the upcoming Paris Olympics. But the the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the governing body of Olympic shooting in the country, has stuck to its guns and picked a team based on the ranking chart after the Olympic Selection Trials (OST).

All the top-two finishers in each category (rifle/pistol) from the four selection trials that were conducted at two venues (Delhi and Bhopal) have found a spot in the Olympic team, which was officially announced on Tuesday.

Manu Bhaker, who was one of the standouts during the OST, is the lone shooter who'll be taking part in two categories -- women's 10m air pistol and women's 25m pistol.

Just a week or so back there were whispers about a change or two, most notably about rifle shooter Sandeep Singh's inclusion. Sandeep had topped the OST causing a genuine headache for the NRAI think-tank (coaches and other selection committee members) as his inclusion would have meant shooters like Rudrankksh B Patil, who was part of the Tokyo Olympics, was going to miss out.

Talking to The New Indian Express, one of the key members in the NRAI think-tank had said they'd most likely stick with the Olympic policy, a policy which states that the top-two finishers from OST would be included. "Such decisions are always difficult but the writing on the wall is the policy (selection). We have to stick to the policy first," the NRAI official had said last month.