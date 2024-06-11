Will miss playing for India more on match days: Sunil Chhetri

CHENNAI: It's been less than a week since that emotional night in Kolkata where Sunil Chhetri donned India colours for one last time. While the 39-year-old is at peace with his decision, it still hasn't sunk in. The feeling of him not playing for India hasn't gone away yet. Chhetri admits as much, and says he will miss it more on Tuesday night, watching India take the field against Qatar in the World Cup Qualifiers.
In a freewheeling chat with The New Indian Express, the former India captain talks about his retirement, the adulation he has received, joining Sony Sports Network as an expert for the Euros and what lies ahead for him. Excerpts...
On waking up the day after his last game for India
It was a bad feeling and I thought no one was going to ask me. But four days after you want to remind me again (laughs). It's not a good feeling. But I can tell you I'm at peace. When I made that decision, it wasn't in haste. I thought about it a lot. I knew what I was doing. So the sadness is there, the small kid inside me is restless, especially today because tonight we're playing against Qatar. Today is a match day and match days are always different. But here today I just got up lazily at nine o'clock. So, yeah, I miss that, but I'm at peace. I understood it was time and it was time.
Not because of the physicality, not because of anything else, but just because I had an instinct and it was time. I think the team is in the right hands. And a small part of me will always miss it. It will start fading away. Today, it's highly active, the feeling, but I'm pretty sure in the coming days it's going to mellow down and it is what it is. Everything comes to an end. I'm just happy that the kind of career that I have to play for a country 150 times is an absolute honour and no one in the history of football has done it. Only a few in the history of world football. So, I always tell myself the silver lining is that I would be highly grateful because not many in the world get this opportunity for this long career. So I'm highly grateful. And, yeah, the small fight will fade away with time.
On the wishes pouring in from athletes from other disciplines
It was amazing, man. Not only that moment in the last one month, but this time I got time to just think back on whatever I've received in the last 20 years. It's been outstanding. It feels like a dream. So hence it was me feeling overwhelmed and crying. My wife tells me that I look horrible when I cry and she was right. I saw some pictures and I looked horrible. Apologies to everyone who had to see me like that. I couldn't stop it. I'm somebody who does not show, try not to show much emotion, especially the crying bit. It's always, the showers are a great place to cry. And, when I'm alone this time, when I was taking that round to just thank everyone. I couldn't stop myself. Yeah, but I have nothing but a lot of gratitude for everyone who has supported me for the last 20 years.
On being an expert with Sony for the Euros
Always, always. So I'm still with Bengaluru FC for one year at least, but I have this one month break. I'm doing this with Sony and one of the reasons why I do it is because I'm anyway going to watch. So if I'm going to watch, why not be at a studio with like minded people, different personalities come over there, we sit there, we discuss the game and, you know, and it's fun. I'm pretty sure you'll understand, you will know the information when you watch your matches with friends, it is always better. So why not when I'm anyway going to be awake, going to watch. So I thought, yes, I've chosen a few matches now, I'm not doing the whole Euros because my son Dhruv, probably wants my attention also. But whenever I can, I'll definitely go and join the lads at the studio, watch the game, talk about it and discuss it. Yeah, it's one of the best football that you can watch. All the top stars are going to come. So why not?
On his favourites for the Euros
First I just hope that there is one dark horse that does really well for us, neutrals. I hope Hungary or Turkey do that. I was watching some replays of the Czech Republic against, I don't remember who they were playing. They look very strong. So for us neutrals, I hope we get at least one or two games where they were like, 'oh, what did this happen?' Favorites... All the usual suspects like Germany, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain and England, you have to pick one, I think I'll pick England because I think they're in a very sweet spot. Now, the combination of experience and youth is amazing and the players they have are all world beaters who have done really well domestically and for the Champions League.
On the career span of athletes getting longer
I think yes, it has increased but I think it is correlated to the fact that even our lifespan has increased. I think the knowledge of how to keep fit, not only for sports but generalized human beings has increased. And that is why you will see a lot of us human beings living a little bit more of an age bracket than what it was 20-30 years back. And the same way you will see a lot of sports people playing till an age which is 35-40 than what it was 20 years back. I still remember Zidane retired at 32 (34). I still remember 10-20 years ago, people used to retire at 30. So yes, it has definitely increased. The reasons why are probably awareness, a lot of scientific evolutions, having the knowledge of getting a team eating the right stuff, getting the right supplements, having a good team around you. When it comes to massage treatments, physios, sauna, everything, I think the culmination of everything is the reason probably why a lot of players have physically sustained and played for a longer time.
On what makes the experienced players work
Speed, stamina, power are important aspects of football but so is maturity. So is understanding. So is experience. And I can tell you people like Luka Modric are quick, you know, Toni Kroos probably is not known for his speed. But people like Cristiano Ronaldo are quick, Lionel Messi is fairly quick. They take care of their body. What you can't control, you can't control. But with Modric what you get is a top player in the world, six time Champions League winner, the experience and you need that. When you make a team, it is about the right combination. So you need speed, you need strength. I mean, Jamal Musiala is quick and fast, but he will need Kroos to pass him. You know, there are so many other examples where you need the right combination of players. So I think when a player like Robert Lewandowski or Kroos or Modric or Ronaldo is in the team, it's for something, it's for merit, what they bring is invaluable. So that's the reason why probably these players are there and they're still playing because playing for top teams in the Euro is not easy.
On comparisons with Ronaldo and Messi
Oh, it feels outstanding, one. The second part is, I don't take it too seriously. I know for a fact there is no comparison in the way or in terms of the kind of players. We are like thousands and thousands of players worldwide. I'm a huge fan of Messi, Ronaldo, Kroos, Modric. There is no comparison whatsoever as in terms of the kind of players we are. But yes, what I can say with pride is I've played 150 games for my country and I have given everything that I've got scoring 94 times for my country has been an absolute honour and a privilege. And I've always said this when it comes to giving your best for the country I can compete against and with everyone. But in terms of the kind of players we are, there is no comparison. There are, as I said, thousands and thousands and thousands of players like me who are fans of these players.
On when will India find their next Chhetri
I can say for sure that you will never get a more handsome Sunil Chhetri than me, man. I was the best (laughs). But on a serious note, it will be a lot of boys coming together. We'll have a better team. And that's the whole point, whatever structure, whatever culture we had as a team, now, we will get better than this. I can assure you whether to see one Sunil Chhetri because of whatever I've done, it's going to be difficult because I've played for 19 years, but it will happen. But what immediately will happen is we'll get a very good team and will become better. As far as more good looking players than me, I don't think it will happen again.
Sunil Chhetri is the expert panelist on Sony Sports Network's studio show Football Extraaa for UEFA EURO 2024 from June 14.