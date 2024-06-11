Will miss playing for India more on match days: Sunil Chhetri

CHENNAI: It's been less than a week since that emotional night in Kolkata where Sunil Chhetri donned India colours for one last time. While the 39-year-old is at peace with his decision, it still hasn't sunk in. The feeling of him not playing for India hasn't gone away yet. Chhetri admits as much, and says he will miss it more on Tuesday night, watching India take the field against Qatar in the World Cup Qualifiers.

In a freewheeling chat with The New Indian Express, the former India captain talks about his retirement, the adulation he has received, joining Sony Sports Network as an expert for the Euros and what lies ahead for him. Excerpts...

On waking up the day after his last game for India

It was a bad feeling and I thought no one was going to ask me. But four days after you want to remind me again (laughs). It's not a good feeling. But I can tell you I'm at peace. When I made that decision, it wasn't in haste. I thought about it a lot. I knew what I was doing. So the sadness is there, the small kid inside me is restless, especially today because tonight we're playing against Qatar. Today is a match day and match days are always different. But here today I just got up lazily at nine o'clock. So, yeah, I miss that, but I'm at peace. I understood it was time and it was time.

Not because of the physicality, not because of anything else, but just because I had an instinct and it was time. I think the team is in the right hands. And a small part of me will always miss it. It will start fading away. Today, it's highly active, the feeling, but I'm pretty sure in the coming days it's going to mellow down and it is what it is. Everything comes to an end. I'm just happy that the kind of career that I have to play for a country 150 times is an absolute honour and no one in the history of football has done it. Only a few in the history of world football. So, I always tell myself the silver lining is that I would be highly grateful because not many in the world get this opportunity for this long career. So I'm highly grateful. And, yeah, the small fight will fade away with time.

On the wishes pouring in from athletes from other disciplines

It was amazing, man. Not only that moment in the last one month, but this time I got time to just think back on whatever I've received in the last 20 years. It's been outstanding. It feels like a dream. So hence it was me feeling overwhelmed and crying. My wife tells me that I look horrible when I cry and she was right. I saw some pictures and I looked horrible. Apologies to everyone who had to see me like that. I couldn't stop it. I'm somebody who does not show, try not to show much emotion, especially the crying bit. It's always, the showers are a great place to cry. And, when I'm alone this time, when I was taking that round to just thank everyone. I couldn't stop myself. Yeah, but I have nothing but a lot of gratitude for everyone who has supported me for the last 20 years.