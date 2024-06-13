Deadly dozen: Players set to make a splash at Euro 24

Picture the electrifying atmosphere as Cristiano Ronaldo defies age with his relentless drive. Imagine Kevin De Bruyne weaving through defences with his midfield magic. Visualise Toni Kroos, back from retirement, commanding the field with his unparalleled vision and accuracy. Lamine Yamal down the right flank, reminding one of a young Lionel Messi, making defenders fall to their knees. Antoine Griezmann's flair and creativity leave defenders in a daze promising a feast of footballing excellence.

Whether you're rooting for the established stars or hoping for a breakout hero, there are going to be many such moments to savour as Euro 2024 kicks off on Friday.

Our list of players to watch will guide you through the must-see talents. So, settle in, and prepare for a rollercoaster of goals, saves and goosebumps. Let's dive into the who's who of Euro 2024 -- where legends are made, and surprises are just a kick away!