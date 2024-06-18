Gautam Gambhir, WV Raman interviewed for post of Indian team head coach

NEW DELHI: Former India openers Gautam Gambhir and W V Raman were on Tuesday interviewed by the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for the national team's head coach's position. The interviews took place over a Zoom call.

"Yes, Gambhir appeared for the interview with the CAC. One round of discussions happened today. There is another round expected tomorrow," a BCCI source told PTI.

"Raman was interviewed after Gambhir. He also gave his presentation on his vision and road map on Indian cricket. The interview went for around 40 minutes. There were some initial questions by the committee before they looked at the presentation," the source informed.

Gambhir is believed to be the only candidate in contention and the announcement of his name is a mere formality, which could happen in the next 48 hours.

The specifics of his interaction with CAC chairman Ashok Malhotra and his colleagues Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik were not immediately known.