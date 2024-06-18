‘Partners in crime’ Brown and Tatum lift Celtics to record 18th NBA title

And what a dominating push in the playoffs it has been for the Celtics!

They defeated the injury-stricken Miami Heat in five games in round one of the Eastern Conference. A similar fate befell the Cleveland Cavaliers who succumbed to the Celtics’ defence in game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. They then went on to sweep the much-hyped Indiana Pacers in a four-game victory that set up the stage for them to glide through the NBA Finals.

On the other hand, the Dallas Mavericks somehow managed to stop the Celtics’ sweep by winning game four of the Finals in an impressive 122-84 blowout. However, no team leading 3-0 in the finals has ever lost the series. And winning four games in a row against undoubtedly the best team this season is no joke. The only time something like this happened was in 2016 when the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors after the latter was up 3-1 in the finals.

Irving was a crucial part of that championship run by the Cavaliers – and of the Mavericks’ run to the NBA Finals this time. But both he and Doncic underperformed with 15 and 28 points respectively in game five. Irving admitted that the Celtics crowd had a “psychological edge” over him as they booed him for opting out of a contract with the team in 2019.

As Irving said, it was a “bitter” ending to a “really positive journey”. The Mavericks with their impressive run are definitely on the top title contenders list for years to come. But with Tatum and Brown just 26 and 27 respectively, the Celtics will be the team to beat as the duo seek to cement their legacy.