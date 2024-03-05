Grand Slam champ Simona Halep wins doping case on appeal and is cleared to resume tennis

LAUSANNE: Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was cleared for an immediate return to tennis on Tuesday after sports' highest court accepted she was not entirely at fault for her positive doping test.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said its judges partially upheld Halep’s appeal and reduced her four-year ban to just nine months. It was applied retroactively and expired last July.

The three judges decided Halep “established on the balance of probabilities" her positive test for a banned blood-boosting substance "entered her body through the consumption of a contaminated supplement.”

The judges also awarded Halep 20,000 Swiss francs ($22,650) toward her legal fees from the International Tennis Integrity Agency which prosecuted her and asked CAS for a six-year ban.

Halep has not played since the 2022 U.S. Open, where she tested positive for the banned blood-booster roxadustat.

She had been serving a ban that would have exiled her from tennis until October 2026 after she turned 35.