Devdutt Padikkal: The boy who just wanted to bat

In pursuit of the dream, the family shifted to Bengaluru and signed up Padikkal at the Karnataka Institute Of Cricket (KIOC) academy under Mohammed Naseeruddin. However, it was not an easy start. As is often the case with any new kid on the block, people didn’t know he could bat. For the first eight days, all he did was bowl. A dejected Padikkal was in tears when he went back home.

Realising what had happened, Kunnath brought Padikkal to meet Naseeruddin. “His father asked me to take 4 a look at his batting. One look at him, I understood he has something special,” Naseeruddin recalls. At 12, Padikkal was put in U14 category and understanding that he was taking on the bowlers easily, Naseeruddin shifted him to U16. “He never used to miss training. He got to bat every day and he was happy about it. That is all he wanted. He came and batted,” says the KIOC coach.

“They (parents) had full hope in the kid. When they came to KIOC, it was famous because players from across the country come and train. They thought it will be good for their son’s future. One day, his dad came up to me and said, ‘this is my boy, I have given him to you. Now, it’s up to you what you make him’. He was very dedicated. So every day, every weekend I used to call him, his dad will bring him and we used to work on his technique and correct the errors, he never wasted time and always used to be with him. At the time, the hard work he put in was incredible,” he added.

Naseeruddin still remembers one match between Army Public school, where Padikkal was initially studying, and St Joseph’s Boys’ High School. “He single-handedly won the match for Army School. Such was his domination that St. Joseph's wanted him badly. He got admitted there and from there his age-group journey began,” recalls Padikkal’s childhood coach.

As Padikkal rose through the ranks in Karnataka cricket, he made a mark in the Karnataka Premier League, now changed into Maharaja T20 Trophy, broke into the Ranji setup in 2018, and the state white-ball setup in 2019. Immediately, Padikkal showed what he was capable of, amassing over 1200 runs across both the white-ball format. He was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore and would go on to make his debut in the 2020 season. When a second string white-ball side toured Sri Lanka in 2021, the Karnataka batter was handed his India T20I cap. At that point, he was only 21.