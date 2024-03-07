Devdutt Padikkal: The boy who just wanted to bat

DHARAMSALA: It was the fourth ball of the seventh over. Jasprit Bumrah ran in and delivered a perfect outswinger — pitched on middle-and-leg swung away from Zak Crawley who was already on the charge to miss the stumps — to not get a wicket. A collective ‘ooooh’ went from everyone on the field including Crawley at the picturesque venue here on Thursday.
The next ball, a good length delivery outside off-stump, Crawley pushed at it hard. The ball took the outside and flew past gully to the ropes. Diving in vain at a gully was a 6 ft. 3’ tall debutant, Devdutt Padikkal.
He attempted a full-length dive, jump up and stand as the ball was thrown back to him. The way he moved about on the field at that moment, and on several other occasions later, would seem like a rgular affair. No signs of nerves. Instead, he was in his zone. If you had watched Padikkal play in domestic or even Indian Premier League, his demeanour has remained the same. But this is the biggest stage. He had just received his India Test cap — No. 314 — and there he was in his own unassuming self.
Padikkal’s is the story of almost every Indian parent who had dreamed of making their kid an India cricketer. The family gave their sweat and life so tha he pursued his dream through hard work and dedication, pain and struggle. While Padikkal’s parents — Babunu Kunnath and Ambili Padikkal — had already earmarked on a journey to help their second child to become a cricketer. Yet until he turned 11 things were not moving as desired. The Malayali family, based out of Hyderabad, realised their son is not getting the necessary attention and decided to take a leap of faith.
In pursuit of the dream, the family shifted to Bengaluru and signed up Padikkal at the Karnataka Institute Of Cricket (KIOC) academy under Mohammed Naseeruddin. However, it was not an easy start. As is often the case with any new kid on the block, people didn’t know he could bat. For the first eight days, all he did was bowl. A dejected Padikkal was in tears when he went back home.
Realising what had happened, Kunnath brought Padikkal to meet Naseeruddin. “His father asked me to take 4 a look at his batting. One look at him, I understood he has something special,” Naseeruddin recalls. At 12, Padikkal was put in U14 category and understanding that he was taking on the bowlers easily, Naseeruddin shifted him to U16. “He never used to miss training. He got to bat every day and he was happy about it. That is all he wanted. He came and batted,” says the KIOC coach.
“They (parents) had full hope in the kid. When they came to KIOC, it was famous because players from across the country come and train. They thought it will be good for their son’s future. One day, his dad came up to me and said, ‘this is my boy, I have given him to you. Now, it’s up to you what you make him’. He was very dedicated. So every day, every weekend I used to call him, his dad will bring him and we used to work on his technique and correct the errors, he never wasted time and always used to be with him. At the time, the hard work he put in was incredible,” he added.
Naseeruddin still remembers one match between Army Public school, where Padikkal was initially studying, and St Joseph’s Boys’ High School. “He single-handedly won the match for Army School. Such was his domination that St. Joseph's wanted him badly. He got admitted there and from there his age-group journey began,” recalls Padikkal’s childhood coach.
As Padikkal rose through the ranks in Karnataka cricket, he made a mark in the Karnataka Premier League, now changed into Maharaja T20 Trophy, broke into the Ranji setup in 2018, and the state white-ball setup in 2019. Immediately, Padikkal showed what he was capable of, amassing over 1200 runs across both the white-ball format. He was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore and would go on to make his debut in the 2020 season. When a second string white-ball side toured Sri Lanka in 2021, the Karnataka batter was handed his India T20I cap. At that point, he was only 21.
When it seemed like he had made it to the big stage, Padikkal contracted Covid in early 2021 and he faced health issues. However, even through this troubling period, the one thing that never changed was his desire to bat and train. “Despite all that pain, he kept training. He had stopped eating outside food because of stomach problem. His mom will send home cooked food. He will train, take a break to eat and rest and then, train again,” says Naseeruddin.
It all paid off as Padikkal piled 747 runs at an average of 83 in first-class cricket (at home), including a match-defining 193 against Tamil Nadu at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the Ranji Trophy. Watching Padikkal smash left-arm spinners R Sai Kishore and S Ajith Ram from the stands was senior men’s selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar. Talk about being the right place at the right time.
The 23-year-old was drafted into the India squad for the last three Tests against Dharamsala. Naseeruddin attributes this success to his hard work and mental stability. “Looking at him, most people might think he is adamant or not interested, but he is very down to earth and does what he likes — which is batting — and does not stress too much otherwise,” he says.
Even then, the Test cap did not come right away. He had to wait for it. It eventually did, as Rajat Patidar got injured in the nets on the eve of the fifth Test, on Thursday morning when R Ashwin handed Padikkal his Test cap. “It is really great feeling, after all the hard work he has put in, to see him get the India Test cap, it is very rewarding for Karnataka, for KIOC academy. Every one in the academy is feeling proud,” said a proud Naseeruddin, who is currently in Sri Lanka.
Indeed, it is a proud moment, more so for Babunu Kunnath and Ambili Padikkal. For their boy, whom they wanted to make an India cricketer, the youngster, who just wanted to bat has arrrived at the big stage — Devdutt Padikkal, India Test cap No. 314.