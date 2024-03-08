World wrestling body says only WFI can send entries for Asian meet, Olympic qualifiers

CHENNAI: In a development that might cast serious doubt on the participation of India's wrestlers in international events including the Paris Olympics qualifiers, United World Wrestling on Friday reiterated that only the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) can send entries for tournaments being organised by the world body. In a letter sent to the WFI on Friday and accessed by The New Indian Express, the UWW specifically said that no other body can take the role on behalf of the federation.

This comes a day after the Delhi High Court authorised the ad-hoc committee to conduct selection trials to pick the national teams for the upcoming Asian Olympic Games Qualifier and Asian Championships. The court issued the directives while hearing a writ petition filed by protesting wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Satyawart Kadian. During the hearing, the court also directed the WFI to withdraw its circular wherein it had announced that it would conduct selection trials for the events. The trials were scheduled at IG Stadium in New Delhi on March 10 and 11. Even the ad-hoc panel announced the trials on the same dates but at different venues - Patiala SAI centre for women wrestlers and Sonepat SAI centre for male freestyle and Greco-Roman grapplers.