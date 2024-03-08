World wrestling body says only WFI can send entries for Asian meet, Olympic qualifiers

CHENNAI: In a development that might cast serious doubt on the participation of India's wrestlers in international events including the Paris Olympics qualifiers, United World Wrestling on Friday reiterated that only the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) can send entries for tournaments being organised by the world body. In a letter sent to the WFI on Friday and accessed by The New Indian Express, the UWW specifically said that no other body can take the role on behalf of the federation.
This comes a day after the Delhi High Court authorised the ad-hoc committee to conduct selection trials to pick the national teams for the upcoming Asian Olympic Games Qualifier and Asian Championships. The court issued the directives while hearing a writ petition filed by protesting wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Satyawart Kadian. During the hearing, the court also directed the WFI to withdraw its circular wherein it had announced that it would conduct selection trials for the events. The trials were scheduled at IG Stadium in New Delhi on March 10 and 11. Even the ad-hoc panel announced the trials on the same dates but at different venues - Patiala SAI centre for women wrestlers and Sonepat SAI centre for male freestyle and Greco-Roman grapplers.
The letter says that the WFI like any affiliated units of the UWW is functioning in compliance with the world body's regulations. Notably, the entries for international tournaments are sent through Athena (competition administration system of the UWW) and the world body has given the password for the same to the WFI soon after lifting the suspension on February 13 this year.
"The WFI received the letter today from the UWW which clearly says only the federation can send the teams for international events," Sanjay Kumar Singh, the WFI president, told The New Indian Express. Urging the government to resolve the issue, Sanjay Singh added further, "No one should be affected. The wrestlers should not suffer and at the same time the country's pride should be kept intact. As per the letter, only WFI's entries would be accepted by the UWW so a solution should be found in this regard as this is an Olympic year."