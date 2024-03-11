Satwik-Chirag win French Open doubles title

"I would be lying if I say that I am not enjoying that (winning at Olympic venue) but we have won this final. There is another tournament next week, so looking forward to that."

This was the Indians' seventh BWF World Tour title (Super 300 events and above) and they won it without dropping a single game this week.

Soon after the win, the Indians celebrated in their traditional style with Satwik lifting Chirag in his lap as he had his hands eyeing towards the sky. Satwik also broke into a dance with his racquet.

"It all started from Thomas Cup and it became a habit and it has been a long time since we danced. It is after fourth finals. We just wanted to go and have fun and let them earn points and the match," Satwik said.

"We wanted to give our 100 percent and enjoy. Even Mathias (Boe) kept telling us to have fun and we got back our rhythm and the momentum changed."

Satwik and Chirag enjoyed a 2-0 head-to-head record against Lee and Yang but the Taiwanese pair has been in the form of their life, having come into the tournament after winning the German Open last week.

"They had some good weeks, they have beaten some good oppositions, and we knew we can't take them lightly, their ranking might not be high but they have always been a formidable game. So we are happy that we could take that first game and after initial jittery take the second as well," Chirag said.

Satwik and Chirag were alert and kept a sharp attack and their defence was also rock solid during the short and snappy rallies which they dominated from the start.

Satwik and Chirag forced opponents to commit errors regularly as they sent the shuttle wide and dumped into net twice as the Indians led 11-6 at the break.