After a dominant series, Ashwin reclaims top spot in ICC rankings... once again

CHENNAI: Days after scaling a personal milestone in his 100th Test at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, Indian off-spinner R Ashwin has reclaimed another peak taking the top spot in the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings. Replacing his teammate Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwin became the world no. 1 for the sixth time in his career.

Ashwin took nine wickets in the fifth Test against England — as India won the series 4-1 — finishing as the leading wicket-taker of the series (26 scalps). His performance in Ranchi (1/83 & 5/51) and Dharamsala (4/51 & 5/57) played a crucial part in India signing off the home season with dominant finish. "Very happy, can't really put a wrapper on how I'm feeling. Lot happened, lot of talk about the 100th Test. Overwhelmed, a lot of well-wishers have come forward. Win the Test and take wickets, what more can a bowler ask for?,” Ashwin had said after India won the Dharamsala Test.

The 37-year-old has been through an emotional rollercoaster in the past month. While he was not able to take the necessary wickets in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, Ashwin reached the milestone of 500th Test wicket in Rajkot, and just when it seemed like things were looking ahead, the ace off-spinner had to head home for a family emergency. He would return in a day’s time play a key role in the fourth day in Rajkot as India took lead before arriving in Ranchi.