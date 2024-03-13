After a dominant series, Ashwin reclaims top spot in ICC rankings... once again

CHENNAI: Days after scaling a personal milestone in his 100th Test at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, Indian off-spinner R Ashwin has reclaimed another peak taking the top spot in the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings. Replacing his teammate Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwin became the world no. 1 for the sixth time in his career.
Ashwin took nine wickets in the fifth Test against England — as India won the series 4-1 — finishing as the leading wicket-taker of the series (26 scalps). His performance in Ranchi (1/83 & 5/51) and Dharamsala (4/51 & 5/57) played a crucial part in India signing off the home season with dominant finish. "Very happy, can't really put a wrapper on how I'm feeling. Lot happened, lot of talk about the 100th Test. Overwhelmed, a lot of well-wishers have come forward. Win the Test and take wickets, what more can a bowler ask for?,” Ashwin had said after India won the Dharamsala Test.
The 37-year-old has been through an emotional rollercoaster in the past month. While he was not able to take the necessary wickets in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, Ashwin reached the milestone of 500th Test wicket in Rajkot, and just when it seemed like things were looking ahead, the ace off-spinner had to head home for a family emergency. He would return in a day’s time play a key role in the fourth day in Rajkot as India took lead before arriving in Ranchi.
Even in the fourth Test, the wickets did not come in the first innings. Ashwin, in his own words, had to rewire himself, adjusting to the conditions in Ranchi. The first fifer of the series came along, and from thereon, he peaked further making the milestone match under the foothills of the Dhauladhar Range all the more special.
Playing his 100th Test in front of his family, Ashwin would run through the England lineup, not once, but twice walking off the field with 36th Test five-wicket haul, most by an Indian bowler — only Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan have more. It was only fitting that Ashwin, who was at the top of the ICC rankings after the Hyderabad Test, reclaimed the position by the end of the series — summing up the kind of month he has had both on and off the field.
For someone who has been constantly on the lens, Ashwin has made peace with the fact that he is not going to make everyone happy and continued to focus on his thirst for learning and trying new things on the field. The series against England was no different. “Tried different actions, speeds, releases through the series. You need that skillset in India. Pleased with how the ball came out today, even though I went for a few.
Cricket is a game played between your ears. Looks like a lot is happening because the new ball is biting off the surface,” he had said, before adding, “Not insecure about what people feel about me. We have to get criticised. I take it on board, I lock away what I learn. If I'm confident of trying and executing something, I will try that. The amount of cricket we play, and the analysis, batters will line you up if you don't change. Sticking to one method won't work.”
At 37, Ashwin does not want to look or plan ahead or how he will go from here on in his international career. But he has already done enough and scaled enough peaks in the series against England to reiterate that he is still the best in the business.