Holders Manchester City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters

PARIS: Holders Manchester City will come up against record 14-time winners Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals after being paired together in Friday's draw, meaning the sides will meet in a third consecutive season in the competition.

Arsenal will face Harry Kane's Bayern Munich, while Paris Saint-Germain meet Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will take on Borussia Dortmund in the other ties.

Pep Guardiola's City will travel to the Spanish capital for the first leg on April 9 or 10, with the return in Manchester a week later.

City beat Madrid in the semi-finals last season on the way to winning the Champions League for the first time, following a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu with a stunning 4-0 victory at home in the second leg.

Real came out on top when the teams met in the last four a year earlier, before going on to defeat Liverpool in the final.