Top sportspersons from state honoured at TNSJA scholarship awards

CHENNAI: From chess prodigy AS Sharvaanica to tennis rising star RS Rethin Pranav to cricketers J Hemchudeshan and G Kamalini, ten rising sportspersons from the state were honored at India Cements-Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists’ Association Annual Awards and Scholarships 2023-2024 event here on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar was the chief guest at the event where each athlete received a cash reward of `30, 000.

CSK CEO KS Viswanathan, India Cements marketing and channel growth head Shashank Singh, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association secretary RI Palani and assistant secretary Dr RN Baba were also present at the event.

Kanyakumari's twin sisters M Anslin and M Akslin, who excelled in the Khelo India Youth Games, para-athlete J Keerthika, Volleyball player Barathkumar Karthi, swimmer Deeksha Sivakumar, squash star Pooja Arthi (Squash) were the other recipients.

Former India cricketer WV Raman, men’s cricket team selection committee member S Sharath, former India women’s cricket team captain Sudha Shah, MRF Pace Foundation head coach M Senthilnathan, hockey Olympian Mohammed Riaz, former India athlete Shiny Wilson and former India swimmer Wilson Cherian gave away the trophies.

Speaking at the event, CSK all-rounder Chahar said that financial support is crucial for younger athletes. “Obviously, I like it. I urge all the media (across the rest of India) to do the same. When you’re young, support is crucial. It’s excellent when the media provides that support. There’s nothing better than receiving a scholarship at an early stage. Congratulations to all the athletes here,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shashank said that India Cements' support to athletes and sponsor scholarships will continue in the years to come. “At India Cements, we are always scouting for the next generation of athletes. We have the top-10 here, there are other athletes who were not able to make it to the elite list. Kudos to them and their families as well. What better than getting the award from Chahar, whose story in itself is inspirational,” said Shashank.

CSK CEO Viswanathan said: “India Cements is a company that has been supporting athletes for the past five decades. Knowing India Cements and N. Srinivasan (managing director), we will live up to the expectations of the sports journalists. It is a great cause which you have taken up. I would like to congratulate all the winners and wish them the very best.”