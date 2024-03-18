IOA dissolves ad-hoc committee for wrestling, WFI to take charge

NEW DELHI: The Indian Olympic Association on Monday dissolved the ad-hoc committee for wrestling, saying "there is no further need" for it to run the sport after revocation of the suspension on the national federation, which now gets complete administrative control.

The IOA said that the decision was also guided the successful conduct of the selection trials for next month's Olympic qualifying tournament for which the panel collaborated with WFI.

The ad-hoc committee was formed in December last year after the sports ministry suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), which got a shot in the arm when the suspension imposed on it by the global governing body -- United World Wrestling -- was lifted in February.

"The decision to dissolve the Adhoc Committee comes in light of the lifting of the ban on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the successful completion of Selection Trials by the Adhoc Committee appointed by the IOA as per the directives of the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi," said the IOA order issued on March 10.

The ad-hoc committee under the chairmanship of Bhupender Singh Bajwa was constituted on December 23 after the newly-elected WFI, led by Sanjay Singh, had allegedly flouted its own rules.