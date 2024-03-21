Eventing National Championship begins in New Delhi

New Delhi: Close to 200 riders will compete in the Eventing National Championship, the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) announced on Thursday.

The first leg of the competition began today and the second and final leg will commence on March 28.

The Eventing competition, also known as Horse Trial, comprises three disciplines --Dressage, Cross Country and Show Jumping.

In Eventing, Show Jumping competition unfolds on day three.

"We will have around 36 teams and close to 200 riders competing over three days. Competition will be in Pre-Novice, Novice and CCN categories. We have an excellent jury, headed by Col. (retired) Dushyant Bali. I am sure we will see some interesting and exciting action in the championships," Col Jaiveer Singh, Secretary General EFI, said.

In Show Jumping, the horse jumps over coloured poles with a maximum time allowed and the objective is to jump a clear round inside the time limit.