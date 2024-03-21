More than happy to help Shubman in any way I can: Williamson

He is set to explore the unchartered territory of captaincy in the IPL and Williamson promises to lend a helping hand whenever Gill needs.

"I will be more than happy to help Shubman in any way I can and Shubman knows that," said Williamson.

The Titans have had couple of great IPL seasons in 2022 and 2023.

They won the title in 2022 and lost to Chennai Super Kings in a last-ball thriller the next year.

Williamson said that the youngster, who is widely regarded the next Indian batting superstar, has the calibre to navigate his way through choppy waters.

"As for the team and myself, I would generally like to share some ideas.

It is a long season ahead.

It will be quite a journey and we will all be learning through it," said the veteran, who captained New Zealand to 22 wins in 40 Tests.

With no Mohammed Shami available due to recuperation from heel surgery, it won't exactly be a walk in the park for Gill but Williamson said such challenges are a routine for any captain.

"Obviously, there has been a few changes in the camp, that's a challenge for every team as every year you have some adjustments to make, really exciting opportunity for Shubman and we need to focus what's there in front of us," he said.

The support staff comprising head coach Ashish Nehra, Cricket Director Vikram Solanki and Mentor Gary Kirsten are also there to help Gill ease into his role.

As far as his own batting position is concerned, Williamson hinted that it would be his usual No. 3 slot.

"I think it will be a top order option. There are so many quality players, whether that's local Indian players, who have been exceptional or the overseas ones. So, it will come down to balance and I think a top order option," he said.