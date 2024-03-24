Rajasthan captain Samson wins toss, opts to bat; all eyes on comeback man Rahul

CHENNAI: The excitement is slowly rising to a crescendo as we enter the third day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season as Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants lock horns on Sunday.

The toss was won by RR captain Sanju Samson who elected to bat. Young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who just ran away with accolades during the Indian vs England Test series that concluded just a few weeks ago, will be walking out to bat with Jos Buttler.

However, the focus will be on India’s batter KL Rahul, who wold be making a comeback after a olong injury lay-off. With him trying to make a comeback into the national team for T20 World Cup, all eyes will be on him. The Bengaluru batter said he was fit and raring to go just after the toss. "Happy to be back," Rahul told the broadcasters, before adding, "Injury has been my constant company for the last couple of years. He also said that the more spends time away from cricket, the more he gets attracted to the sport. "I just want to perform and play,” he said. The enthusiasm to play has multiplied immensely.

For the match, it will be a great rivalry as well. Sanju vs Rahul the wicket-keeper-batter combo would like to impress with their performance.

Playing XI:

RR: Jaiswal, Buttler, Samson (capt & wk), Parag, Hetmyer, Jurel, Ashwin, Sandeep, Boult, Avesh, Chahal

LSG: Quinton, Rahul, Padikkal, Badoni, Stoinis, Pooran, Krunal, Bishnoi, Mohsin, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash.