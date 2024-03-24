Sam Curran played a brilliant innings to take us over the line: Arshdeep Singh

On usage of short delivery by the team bowlers, he said: "We looked to use the short deliveries as much as possible because the square boundaries are big here in Mullanpur. We wanted to use as many variations as possible and not worry too much about the runs being scored."

Speaking about playing in the newly-opened stadium in Mullanpur, the speedster said, "We got to know about the conditions of the new ground through our pre-season camp. We found out the kind of deliveries which would work for us and the batters got to know the kind of shots they need to play on this ground. We'll look to use our home conditions in our favour as much as possible."

Novel cause

In a novel initiative the match in Mullanpur also contributed Rs 35 lakh to a noble cause as the M3M Foundation, with Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, has committed to support vocational education of girl children. A sum of Rs 5 lakh will be donated to one girl child for every 25 runs scored and 3 wickets taken by Punjab Kings during its home games. This was announced through a team statement.

"Through the initiative, the organisation will offer vocational education support to 111 girls for up to Rs 5 Lakhs, covering a total amount of Rs. 5.55 crore over the next five years," said the statement.