Skipper Sanju delivers special show as RR post 193/4

However, it did not have any effect on RR as Riyan Parag, promoted to No. 4 after a stellar domestic season, and Samson kept the innings going. They were in no hurry, as the duo picked up singles and doubles to keep the scoreboard moving. When the bad balls came, as it did in the Yash Thakur over, they pounced on it. Parag first pulled Thakur for a six before Samson deposited him in the stands twice. At the halfway mark, RR were 89/2.

From there, Samson and Parag put pressure on LSG’s best bowler — Ravi Bishnoi — hitting him down the ground twice in one over. In his next over, Samson once again took the leg-spinner on getting to his 21st IPL half century. Such was the aggression from RR that KL Rahul, another comeback man, had to bring back Naveen-ul-Haq sooner than he would have liked. While Parag hit him for a four and six, Naveen had the last laugh as he got rid of the youngster with a short-pitched delivery. Parag fell short of his fifty by seven runs.

Shimron Hetmyer did not do much, but Dhruv Jurel and Samson kept going after the bowlers. Naveen-ul-Haq tried his best to keep things under control, but Samson and Jurel hit Mohsin for 14 runs, taking RR to 193/4.