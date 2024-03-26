India men's tour of Australia begins on November 22, pink ball Test in Adelaide

CHENNAI: Indian men will begin their five Test series in Australia on November 22, 2024 in Perth as Cricket Australia announced their schedule for the home summer on Tuesday. Meanwhile, India women will play three ODIs from December 5-11.

In what will be their first Test series Down Under since the epic Brisbane victory in 2021, Indian men will play five Tests in Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. The first Test will be in Perth from November 22-26 followed by a pink ball Test in Adelaide from December 6-10.

They will then travel to Brisbane for the third Test on December 14 after which teams will have a week break before the boxing day Test in Melbourne. As is the tradition, the New Year Test will be played in Sydney from January 3-7.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's team's three-match ODI series will begin in Brisbane on December 5, followed by another match in the same city on December 7. The final match will be in Perth on December 11.

Apart from India, Australia will also host New Zealand and England women's teams including a pink ball women's Test in Melbourne Cricket Ground.