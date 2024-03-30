Anurag Thakur orders 'strong legal action' after women footballers accuse AIFF official of assault

Two female footballers have alleged that they were physically assaulted by a member of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) during the ongoing Indian Women’s League tournament in Goa. In response to the allegations, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, has directed the AIFF to initiate strict legal action against the accused, who serves as an executive committee member of the AIFF.

“The ministry of Sports has taken a serious note of an alleged physical assault upon women footballers by an official during the ongoing Indian Women's League in Goa. All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been directed to take quick action and ensure the safety and security of our footballers. The ministry has further directed AIFF to take strong legal action and inform the ministry about actions taken. The safety and security of players are our utmost priority," wrote Union Minister Anurag Thakur on X on Saturday.