Anurag Thakur orders 'strong legal action' after women footballers accuse AIFF official of assault

Two female footballers have alleged that they were physically assaulted by a member of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) during the ongoing Indian Women’s League tournament in Goa. In response to the allegations, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, has directed the AIFF to initiate strict legal action against the accused, who serves as an executive committee member of the AIFF.
“The ministry of Sports has taken a serious note of an alleged physical assault upon women footballers by an official during the ongoing Indian Women's League in Goa. All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been directed to take quick action and ensure the safety and security of our footballers. The ministry has further directed AIFF to take strong legal action and inform the ministry about actions taken. The safety and security of players are our utmost priority," wrote Union Minister Anurag Thakur on X on Saturday.
Two female footballers from Khad FC, a club based in Himachal Pradesh, had leveled serious allegations against Deepak Sharma, an executive committee member of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the governing body of the sport in India. According to the players, Sharma assaulted them in a hotel room during the Indian Women's League 2 currently underway in Goa. The footballers filed a complaint with the AIFF on Friday, stating that the assault occurred at a hotel room in Goa on Thursday. This incident was reported by NDTV.
According to NDTV, the footballers asserted that Sharma was inebriated at the time of the incident and had consumed alcohol in their presence while they were traveling from Himachal Pradesh to Goa.