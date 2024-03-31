Babar Azam reappointed as Pakistan's white-ball skipper ahead of T20 World Cup

LAHORE: Star batter Babar Azam was on Sunday reappointed as Pakistan's white-ball captain, two months ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Babar replaces fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi as the T20 captain.

The pacer has been removed after just one series which Pakistan lost 1-4 to New Zealand in January.

The decision to reinstate Babar was taken after a unanimous recommendation from the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) selection committee.

"Following unanimous recommendation from the PCB's selection committee, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi has appointed Babar Azam as white-ball (ODI and T20I) captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team," the PCB said in a media release.

During a recent meeting in Lahore with PCB Chief Naqvi, Babar allegedly sought assurances about his tenure and asked to be appointed captain of the Test side as well.

However, a reliable source within the PCB disclosed that Naqvi clarified the board's stance, indicating that while Babar would be given a proper run in the white-ball formats a decision on the Test captaincy will be made later.

Shan Masood is currently leading the red ball team.

"Naqvi made it clear to Babar that PCB will decide on the Test captaincy after appointing the red ball foreign coach and Pakistan has no Test commitments until after the World Cup," the source added.

Babar had stepped down as captain from all three formats after a disappointing outing at the ODI World Cup in India in November last year.

He had relinquished his role after the then PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf told him he would no longer be captain the white-ball formats and would only lead the Test team.

Under Babar's captaincy, Pakistan reached the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.