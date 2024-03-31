IPL 2024: Miller, Sai Sudharsan shine Titans' cruise to seven-wicket win

While Gill tried to keep the momentum going by hitting Shahbaz into the stands, it was not easy. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sai Sudharsan kept it tight and with pressure building Gill tried to take on Mayank Markande only to find the fielder. Joined by Miller, Sai Sudharsan, who had come in as an impact player, took time to build the partnership.

Between overs 9-13, they added only 26 runs and were not bothered too much about the run rate. It was only after 15 overs, GT needed 49 runs in five at that point, that they put the pedal on the accelerator.

Miller hit Markande for consecutive fours before he and Sai Sudharsan hit a six each in the same over. All of a sudden, it was down to 25 needed from 24 balls. Even though Sai Sudharsan got out for 45 from 36, Miller and Vijay Shankar kept their cool to take the Titans home.

Opting to bat first, Travis Head and Mayank Agarwal took on the bowlers.

First, Head hit Azmatullah Omarzar for two fours before picking up a four off Umesh Yadav. When it looked like SRH were running away in the powerplay, Omarzai dismissed Agarwal for 16 from 17 balls. Abhishek Sharma welcomed Rashid Khan with back-to-back sixes, picking up from where he left in the game against Mumbai Indians.