Mohit takes three as Titans restrict SRH to 162/8

CHENNAI: Clinical bowling performance from Gujarat Titans helped them restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 162/8 in 20 overs. Mohit Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for Titans, taking 3/25.

Opting to bat first, SRH got off to a flying start with Travis Head and Mayank Agarwal taking on the bowlers. First, Head hit Azmatullah Omarzar for two fours before picking up a four off Umesh Yadav. When it looked like SRH was running away in the powerplay, Omarzai dismissed Agarwal for 16 from 17 balls.

Abhishek Sharma welcomed Rashid Khan with back-to-back sixes, picking up from where he left in the game against Mumbai Indians. However, Noor Ahmed, coming in for Spencer Johnson, provided the crucial breakthrough, cleaning up Head with a googly. The Australian made 19 runs from 14 balls.

Noor, along with Rashid, put the brakes on SRH's momentum, slowing down the run rate. Mohit Sharma reaped the reward by dismissing Abhishek for 29 from 20 balls as Hyderabad were at 74/3 in ten overs.