IPL 2024: Reddy to rescue for Hyderabad against Rajasthan

From 37/2 at the end of the powerplay, Hyderabad needed a solid partnership and Head found the perfect partner in Nitish Kumar Reddy, batting at four. The Australian batter survived a close LBW call and took that opportunity to launch the counterattack as 18 runs came from Yuzvendra Chahal's second over. The partnership between Head and Reddy was a mix of caution and attacking style. the duo particularly went after Chahal as the spinner gave away 62 runs in his four overs. Head completed his fourth half-century of the season off 37 balls, while Reddy completed his 50 off 30 balls.

Head departed trying to be ultra-aggressive, but the introduction of Heinrich Klaasen only helped the Sunrisers cause. The South African hit two back-to-back sixes off Chahal. Trent Boult was not as effective for Rajasthan as they would have wanted and he gave away 33 runs in four overs. Klaasen kept his calm even in the final over bowled by Sandeep Sharma, who had given away just 16 runs in his three overs. Hyderabad took 15 runs in the final over of the innings to score 201 for three in 20 overs.

For Rajasthan, Avesh took three wickets, while Sandeep took one.

Brief scores: SRH 201/3 in 20 overs (Nitish Kumar Reddy 76 n.o, Travis Head 42; Avesh Khan 2/39) vs RR