Lakshya Sen lone bright spot as India knocked out of Thomas Cup, Uber Cup

CHENGDU: Lakshya Sen was the lone bright spot as the Indian men's team failed to defend its title after going down fighting 1-3 to China in the quarterfinals, while the women's side suffered a 0-3 loss to Japan to also end their campaign in the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup here on Thursday.

Two years after India claimed their maiden title at the World Men's Team Championships, the country's shuttlers endured a tough day in office as world No.9 HS Prannoy, world No.3 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and Dhruv Kapila and Sai Pratheek K failed to go the distance in their respective matches.

It was a rematch of the 2023 Asian Games team final which India lost 2-3 to sign off with a maiden silver.

The Indian team had ended their group stage at the second spot after losing 1-4 to Indonesia late on Wednesday, while the Chinese had an off day and the hosts seemed to be in better shape as they ticked all the boxes to come up trumps once again at the big stage.

A roaring start ended with a dampener for Prannoy as his spirited fight concluded with a 21-15 11-21 14-21 loss against world No.2 Shi Yu Qi in a 66-minute clash which gave China a 1-0 lead.