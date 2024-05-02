No place like Dome: Boxing back at Tyson-Douglas Tokyo upset venue

TOKYO, JAPAN: When 42-1 underdog James 'Buster' Douglas shocked 'Iron' Mike Tyson 34 years ago at the Tokyo Dome, the result reverberated around the world.

Spectators at the 45,000-plus seater venue witnessed one of boxing's biggest upsets as unbeaten heavyweight champion Tyson was knocked out in the 10th round by the unheralded Douglas in February 1990.

Boxing returns to the famous venue on Monday for the first time since that unforgettable encounter when Japan's undisputed super-bantamweight world champion Naoya 'Monster' Inoue puts his belts on the line against Mexican Luis Nery.

The 31-year-old Inoue (26-0, 23 KOs) is a huge star in Japan and is just the second man to become undisputed world champion at two different weights since the four-belt era began in 2004. American Terence Crawford was the first.

But Inoue faces a stern test against the 29-year-old Nery, a former two-division world champion.

Inoue will be wary of suffering the same fate as Tyson, who arrived in Tokyo more than three decades ago with an aura of invincibility.

"Tyson's status at that time was of being this godlike, completely unbeatable heavyweight," James Sterngold, who reported on the fight for the New York Times, told AFP.

"He was really one of a kind -- he was up on a pedestal that only a small number of athletes can occupy."

Tyson was expected to win so easily that Sterngold, a news reporter based in Tokyo, was asked to cover the fight because the New York Times did not want to send a specialist boxing writer "halfway around the world for 90 seconds".