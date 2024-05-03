Verstappen says Newey exit won't impact his future with Red Bull

MIAMI, UNITED STATES: Formula One world champion Max Verstappen has insisted that the exit of Red Bull's chief technical officer Adrian Newey won't cause him to reconsider his future with the world champions.

Red Bull confirmed this week that the 65-year-old designer Newey would be leaving in early 2025, after 19 years with the team.

Red Bull have won six constructors' titles and seven drivers' titles, split between Sebastian Vettel and Verstappen, with Newey-designed cars to date.

But while Dutchman Verstappen said he would have liked to see Newey stay, the three-time world champion cautioned against predictions of an automatic decline in fortunes for the team.

"From the outside it looks very dramatic, but I think if you actually know what is happening inside the team it's not as dramatic as it seems," he told reporters on Thursday at the Miami Grand Prix.

"I think over time, his role has changed a bit and I think a lot of people don't understand what he was actually doing.

"I'm not saying that he wasn't doing anything but his role has evolved. A lot of good people came into the team that has strengthened that whole department," Verstappen added.

"Of course, I would have preferred him to stay for sure because you can always rely on his experience. He's a good person, a great guy to chat to and relate to. He's very bright, very smart and he would talk to the driver and interpret that into the car, he would try to imagine himself driving," said Verstappen.

"But I also really trust the technical team that we have. outside of Adrian, is very, very strong. They have basically shown that over the last few years with how competitive the car is," he added.