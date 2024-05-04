IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans labour to 147 against Royal Challengers Bangalore

CHENNAI: Shahrukh Khan's 37 and David Miller's 30 helped Gujarat Titans to post 147 in 19.3 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on Saturday.

Shahrukh's controlled aggression came in handy. David Miller put the short handle to effective use and was harsh on Karn Sharma before eventually losing his wicket to the same bowler.

Reeling at 19 for 3 after 5.3 overs, Shahrukh and Miller steadied the Gujarat ship.

After being asked to bat, Gujarat got off to a disastrous start as Wriddhiman Saha was sent back by Mohammed Siraj in the second over.

The onus was on captain Shubman Gill and the in-form B Sai Sudharsan to take charge and help Gujarat get a good start. With the team lying at eighth spot going into the match, it was a must-win game for Gujarat.