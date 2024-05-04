IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans labour to 147 against Royal Challengers Bangalore

CHENNAI: Shahrukh Khan's 37 and David Miller's 30 helped Gujarat Titans to post 147 in 19.3 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on Saturday.
Shahrukh's controlled aggression came in handy. David Miller put the short handle to effective use and was harsh on Karn Sharma before eventually losing his wicket to the same bowler.
Reeling at 19 for 3 after 5.3 overs, Shahrukh and Miller steadied the Gujarat ship.
After being asked to bat, Gujarat got off to a disastrous start as Wriddhiman Saha was sent back by Mohammed Siraj in the second over.
The onus was on captain Shubman Gill and the in-form B Sai Sudharsan to take charge and help Gujarat get a good start. With the team lying at eighth spot going into the match, it was a must-win game for Gujarat.
''The talk is to win four in four. It's important to turn up and deliver our best. I feel our fielding has let us down. We had a chat about it. We need to be a better team as a fielding unit. IPL is such a long tournament. It's important to turn up on the day. We have two changes, Manav Suthar makes his debut and Josh Little comes in,'' Gill had said before the match.
However, Gill (2 off 7 balls) didn't last long as he fell prey to Siraj. He got out while trying to whip a good-length delivery towards the on side. He closed the face of the bat too soon and found the top edge. The deep third fielder, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, came in and claimed the catch. Vyshak later claimed two wickets.
Soon, it became a nightmare situation for the visiting side as Sai Sudharsan was also dismissed. Cameron Green outfoxed Sudharsan with a change of pace.
That's when Shahrukh and Miller intervened to carry out the rescue act.
Later, Rahul Tewatia hit 21-ball 35 to help the team cross the 140-run mark.