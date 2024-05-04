Ipswich back in the Premier League for first time since 2002, Tom Brady's Birmingham relegated

Ipswich will play in the Premier League for the first time since 2002 after securing the second automatic promotion spot from the second-tier Championship on Saturday.

However, there was disappointment for NFL great Tom Brady at the end of his first season as a co-owner of Birmingham, which was relegated to the third tier — a level the team hasn't played since 1995.

On a typically frantic final day of the Championship's regular season, Ipswich beat Huddersfield 2-0 to finish as the runner-up behind champion Leicester and spark a pitch invasion at Portman Road, which saw players hoisted onto the shoulders of jubilant fans.

It is the second straight promotion for the team nicknamed the “Tractor Boys,” who have been revitalized since Kieran McKenna became manager in December 2021 — when Ipswich was 12th in the third tier. Ipswich has American owners in the investment group Gamechanger 20.

Leeds, whose American ownership group includes major-winning golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, was the only team that could have prevented Ipswich from finishing second but needed to make up a three-point deficit on its rival.

Leeds lost 2-1 at home to Southampton.

Since relegation from the top flight in the 2001-02 season, Ipswich has struggled with financial issues and, in 2019, fell to the third tier for the first since 1957.