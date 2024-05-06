Jyoti Singh to lead Indian junior women's hockey team for Europe tour

NEW DELHI: Defender Jyoti Singh was on Monday named the captain of the Indian Junior Women's team by Hockey India with midfielder Sakshi Rana as her deputy in a 22-member squad that will tour Europe from May 21 to 29.

India will play six matches across three nations against Belgium, Germany and two club teams in the Netherlands -- Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push and Oranje Rood -- from May 21 to 29.

"There's great camaraderie in the squad. All of us have gotten to know each other pretty well during the camp. Everyone here is very skilful and talented," Jyoti said in a HI release.