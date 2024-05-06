There's terror threat to T20 World Cup, reveals Trinidad Prime Minister

PORT OF SPAIN: The T20 World Cup, to be co-hosted by the USA and West Indies, has received a terror threat, Trinidad's Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has revealed but asserted that "extra effort in national security preparations and response readiness" will be be put in to neutralise the danger.

The tournament -- featuring 20 teams, including India -- is due to start on June 1.

As of now, the threat, according to media reports, is specific to the West Indies, which aside from some preliminary matches, will be hosting the entire Super 8 stage along with the semifinals and the final on June 29.

Rowley did not specifically name any organisation but reports here stated that the Islamic State made the threat through its propaganda channel.

"It is against this backdrop that all nations, like our region, when hosting large or vulnerable gatherings, make an extra effort in national security preparations and response readiness to take seriously, all threats, expressed or implied," he added.

Rowley said the event, which is scattered across nine venues, six of them in the West Indies, will be closely monitored throughout its duration to ensure there is no security breach.