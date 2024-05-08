I got him admitted to a School but he didn IANS

Sport

'I got Yashasvi Jaiswal enrolled in a school but he didn't go, he used to say mera sir dard hota hai wahan'

I am very proud that I did such a thing in my life, I took an unknown kid into my home, and treated him like family. Maybe his parents wanted to help him too but maybe they were not capable, Singh said.