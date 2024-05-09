World wrestling body considers Bajrang as 'suspended' after getting letter from NADA
CHENNAI: A few days after being provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for allegedly refusing to give his urine sample for a dope test, the United World Wrestling has updated its record and considered Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia as suspended.
Interestingly, the world wrestling governing body said Bajrang's suspension by NADA will be until December 31, 2024 (at least), on its internal records after NADA communicated its decision of provisional suspension to the UWW. It is to be understood that if an anti-doping agency enforces a provisional suspension it remains enforced across all signatories of the World Anti-Doping Agency Code, including both national and international federations, until hearing is over.
It is also learnt that the UWW may take up the issue to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) as the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was upset with NADA for not communicating the decision of suspension with it. NADA instead informed the now defunct ad-hoc committee formed to run the sport in the country by the Indian Olympic Association. WFI president Sanjay Kumar Singh has written to NADA in this regard and expressed his displeasure for not keeping the federation in the loop.
The UWW update says Bajrang remains suspended as per NADA's provisional suspension for alleged Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV). "Yes Bajrang's suspension has been updated on the UWW's website," a source in the know of things told The New Indian Express. It should be noted that Bajrang was given time until May 7 to submit his reply. Bajrang's lawyer has confirmed to TNIE that the reply has been submitted within the deadline. The lawyer has also requested for an early hearing from NADA.
Bajrang allegedly refused to give a urine sample after his semifinal loss at the selection trials held on March 10 to pick the national team for the two Olympic Qualifiers. The wrestler instead sought a reply from the NADA officials for bringing expired kits to his place a few months back. Interestingly, NADA also served a notice of whereabouts failure to the multiple world medallist before the incident. It forced the athlete to defer his trip to Russia for training. Bajrang's lawyer also spoke to TNIE on the issue and said NADA was informed about confusion on three whereabouts failures and the agency admitted its mistake and withdrew the notice.
Bajrang along with Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik and multiple world medallist Vinesh Phogat spearheaded a protest against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh last year. The trio accused the Uttar Pradesh strongman of sexual harassment of women wrestlers. The case is pending in the court.