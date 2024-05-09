World wrestling body considers Bajrang as 'suspended' after getting letter from NADA

CHENNAI: A few days after being provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for allegedly refusing to give his urine sample for a dope test, the United World Wrestling has updated its record and considered Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia as suspended.

Interestingly, the world wrestling governing body said Bajrang's suspension by NADA will be until December 31, 2024 (at least), on its internal records after NADA communicated its decision of provisional suspension to the UWW. It is to be understood that if an anti-doping agency enforces a provisional suspension it remains enforced across all signatories of the World Anti-Doping Agency Code, including both national and international federations, until hearing is over.

It is also learnt that the UWW may take up the issue to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) as the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was upset with NADA for not communicating the decision of suspension with it. NADA instead informed the now defunct ad-hoc committee formed to run the sport in the country by the Indian Olympic Association. WFI president Sanjay Kumar Singh has written to NADA in this regard and expressed his displeasure for not keeping the federation in the loop.