Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena among big names to compete at Bhubaneswar athletics meet

BHUBANESWAR: Olympic gold medallist and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, local favourite Asian Games medallist Kishore Kumar Jena and the core group of 400m runners are raring to go for the season's first domestic track and field competition, the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition, which is also a Paris Olympic Games qualification event, at Kalinga Stadium here from May 12 to 15.

It will be the first time since the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games that Chopra will be seen in action on Indian soil. Both Chopra and Jena have already qualified for the Paris Olympics and a domestic meet in Bhubaneswar will be part of their preparation for the sporting extravaganza.

Chopra claimed second position behind Jacub Vadlejch (88.38m) of the Czech Republic with a throw of 88.36m, while Jena's best attempt was 76.31m on Friday night at the Doha Diamond League, the season opening competition. Jena finished ninth.

Meanwhile, the event in Bhubaneswar has attracted more than 700 athletes, including 180 female athletes. Besides, athletes from Bangladesh and Maldives have also confirmed their entries.