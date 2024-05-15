Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane acquitted of rape charges, available for T20 WC selection

KATHMANDU: Sandeep Lamichhane, the globally recognised cricketer from Nepal, has been acquitted of rape charges by the Patan High Court in Nepal and is now available to play all forms of domestic and international matches, the country's cricket board said in a press release on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old faced eight years of imprisonment and a fine of half a million rupees handed over by a district court after being found guilty of rape in 2022.

Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) president Chatur Bahadur Chand said in a press release that "Honourable High Court of Patan has found Lamichhane innocent and his suspension from domestic and international cricket is lifted."