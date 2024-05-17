Friends indeed: Sunil Chhetri sounded out Virat Kohli before announcing retirement

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: As Sunil Chhetri sat contemplating how he would break his retirement plans to the world, he knew there was one man who would understand what exactly he was going through and Virat Kohli did not disappoint the iconic Indian football captain.

The 39-year-old Chhetri, the most capped India footballer with 150 matches to his credit and the country's top-scorer with 94 goals, will hang up his boots after the World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait on June 6 in Kolkata.

Chhetri's announcement came on Thursday, driven by, what he described as, rather inexplicable instincts.

And he chose Kohli as one of his confidantes before going public with his decision.

"I did talk to Virat Kohli before my retirement decision, he is very close to me. I discussed with him because we both understand that we would know this thing exactly the way it is," Chhetri said in an online media interaction from Bhubaneswar where he is currently part of a national camp for the World Cup qualifiers.

"The ups and downs of sports, this part of retirement, we do understand that the other person would understand," he added, trying to describe in words the deep bond they have shared over the years.

Earlier on Friday, Kohli had acknowledged the communication from Chhetri and stated that his fellow Delhiite was at peace with the decision.