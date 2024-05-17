IPL 2024: High voltage contest in prospect between Bengaluru and Chennai

BENGALURU: As the Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers arrived at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday evening, they were greeted by typical gloomy weather synonymous with the Garden City. There was not much cloud cover, but at the same time, an eerie stickiness could be felt in the air. Almost as if a precursor to what is in store on Saturday when both teams go up against each other in an unofficial knockout fixture.

With a 62 per cent chance of rain and 37 per cent chance of thunderstorms, the forecast does not look good. Chennai, with 14 points, are comfortably placed. Even a close loss will see them advance.

The hosts need a big win. However, one thing they would appreciate is they have a clear idea of what is required.

RCB fielding coach, Malolan Rangarajan, admitted as much on the eve of the encounter. “The good thing is that it is crystal clear what we need to do. Doesn’t matter if it is a 20-over game or a five, six-over game. For us, it might be 3.1 or 3.4 (the number of overs in which they have to chase to pip CSK on NRR if it comes to that) because there are other intricacies within that. I don’t think we will be spending too much time on whether we need to bat first or bowl first. We will take that as it comes. We have been defending targets, getting teams all out. That is the way I think we will be able to restrict team,” said the former Tamil Nadu player.