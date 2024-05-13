Reel cricket: How fan-edited videos are dominating social media after every IPL game

The fascinating aspect about it is how quickly the creators come up with ideas, pop culture references and put their content out. Most of the short clips have to be put out an hour or so after the match while they take time to create long conceptualised edits. For Dhasvanth, a 19-year-old engineering student from Namakkal, it has completely changed the way he consumes movies and songs. “When you listen or watch a scene or song, I look at it in a cricket-oriented way and see how I can sync it. If I listen to a line in a song I will think about who it will suit. That is how I listen to songs. Same for the scenes too. How a particular scene would sync with a certain cricketer... that is how I ideate,” he says.

Dhasvanth, who learnt video editing during the pandemic, got inspired by another content creator Manoj Kumar K, and has been putting out his cricket edits for over a year now. Manoj runs a page and YT channel called Manoj Maddy Edits. He is known for his cricket edits over the years. An IT professional from Chennai, he has been creating such edits since 2015-16. Manoj was creating memes when he was in college. That is when he tried his hand at video editing. He too admits that even while watching movies or listening to songs in the car, he would get an idea and jot it down. “It changes the way you look at movies. You look at it as an editor. That is how we do it now. You watch everything minutely and take note of it,” he says.

While the majority of the content is dominated by the three biggest stars of Indian cricket — MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma — edits for other players too have their space. The next on the list is RR captain Sanju Samson. “Apart from the big three, any video on Samson gets a good response. And Ruturaj after becoming captain, has good reach. It is all about timing. The edits on (Punjab Kings’) Ashutosh Sharma, Shashank Singh after their individual performances in a match, Australia’s Glenn Maxwell after his double century in the World Cup, they do well,” says Manoj.

The other factor that determines the reach of an edit is the type of music/dialogue used. With both Dhasvanth and Manoj getting into it because of the Tamil songs and lyrics, they cater to an audience who expect the same. Most of their edits are based on Tamil songs, background scores, or a character arc of a protagonist in a movie. One of Manoj’s biggest hits is where he used a clip of director Lokesh Kanagaraj explaining the plot of the Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram with a return of an old lion to the jungle after being tamed in a circus for years. Manoj had used the audio to narrate the career graph of Kohli when he made a comeback in late 2022 after going through a prolonged lull phase. Such was the reach of the video that Kanagaraj spoke about it while coming as a guest during the Tamil broadcast of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

However, the language acts as a barrier too with a significant chunk of the audience in other parts of the country not understanding the context. “When I post videos, a lot of people message me ‘Please make the video in Hindi’. Like I made a Suresh Raina edit with a song from Leo, they asked me to do the same. And reach is better if you do it in Hindi. But I don’t know the language. Lyrics are everything. When the lyric matches with an athlete, you get goosebumps. Even when I edit, when you know it works, the feeling is something,” says Dhasvanth. “One of my edits where I used an Ilaiyaraaja directing how to play a violin note of Mella Mella song (an 80s Tamil song) to sync with Dhoni hitting yorkers was a massive hit. I saw it on at least 35 other pages.”

Manoj often tries to use pan-India movies like KGF, Salaar, and Pushpa for better reach. The edit he made after CSK won the title with KGF music and storyline hit 1 million views in a day. But it was taken down soon because of copyright issues. That is perhaps the biggest issue for most editors. With the digital and broadcasting rights for the cricket matches sold for thousands of crores, others cannot use the footage on any medium. And multiple strikes would lead to the page going down as it has happened with both Dhasvanth and Manoj. Which is why many creators take down the video from Instagram themselves in less than two days after posting.

“We should not use copyrighted content. I lost three pages which added up to five lakh followers. This is my fourth page so I do not take any risk. Automatically it gets detected and you get a warning. You are not getting any profit from it. It is just to showcase your editing skills. In cricket, this is a big issue as they have bought the rights. Football also a little bit, but other sports like basketball not so much,” says Manoj.