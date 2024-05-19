Is this the end, beautiful friend: Has the cricketing world seen the last of Dhoni, the cricketer?

While it has been a trend over the past couple of years, on Saturday, there was a lot at stake. Win and go through. Suffer a relatively heavy defeat and go out. Surely, he would not want that; nor would his partner at the other end — Jadeja. Although Dhoni has not officially said that this would be his last season, it seemed like this could be it. Dhoni hit a four off Cameron Green in the 16th over as CSK collected nine runs. However, that was far from enough.

The required run rate had crept up to 20.25. At this point, the usually vocal Chinnaswamy crowd had gone quiet. Every time Dhoni took strike, there would be a collective 'ooooh', a reaction to the shot. That apart, save for boundaries or wickets, the crowd had been relatively mute. With 50 needed from three overs for Chennai to qualify, everyone knew Dhoni could not do it by himself. He hasn't been that main-act finisher for a while now. Jadeja had to be the protagonist as he was in the IPL final last year. And, once again, he was in the middle of it, bringing the equation down to 17 runs in six balls.

Yash Dayal was at the top of the mark. Dhoni was on strike. Left-arm pacer, Dhoni, Chinnaswamy Stadium, it seemed like a match made in heaven. Even more so when the former CSK captain sent Dayal out of the ground. But it was not to be. A newish ball was taken. Ironically that meant Dayal had a better grip to execute the slower ball. He got it right and Dhoni holed out. Jadeja was in the middle of the pitch, letting out a roar in anguish. From thereon, it was a night of glory for Dayal and agony for CSK.

As much as Dhoni had been associated with pragmatism as a cricketer, when it came to the colours of Chennai, the emotions were always visible. Admittedly, he welled up, soaking in all the love after CSK won the title in Ahmedabad last year. Which is why, despite the feeling that it is over, one can never be sure until an Instagram post or a two-line statement (going by history, do not expect any big send-off).

And if it does come this year, it is fittingly poetic that the quiet ride into the sunset was typical Dhoni. Minutes after the match, he quietly walked away into the dressing room never to be seen again.