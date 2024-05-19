Usyk beats Fury to become undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA: Oleksandr Usyk beat Tyson Fury by split decision to win the world's first undisputed heavyweight championship in 25 years on Sunday, an unprecedented feat in boxing's four-belt era.

Britain's Fury was the early aggressor but Usyk gradually took charge and the "Gypsy King" was saved by the bell in the ninth round before slumping to his first career defeat.

Ukraine's Usyk, who remains undefeated, joins the likes of Muhammad Ali, Joe Louis and Mike Tyson as undisputed heavyweight champion, the first since boxing recognised four major belts in the 2000s.

With the win, the former undisputed cruiserweight champion can legitimately claim to be the best of this heavyweight era, although a rematch expected in October could provide another twist.

"It is a big opportunity for me, for my family, for my country," said Usyk, 37, who briefly served as a soldier after the Russian invasion.

"It's a great time, a great day," he said, adding that he was "ready for a rematch".

Fury called it a "fantastic fight with Oleksandr".

"I believe I won that fight, I believe he won a few of the rounds, but I won the majority of them," he said.

"You know his country is at war, so people are siding with the country at war but make no mistake, I won that fight in my opinion and I will be back."

Britain's Lennox Lewis was the last man to unify the heavyweight belts -- three at the time -- after beating Evander Holyfield in 1999.