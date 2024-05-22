Royal turnaround: Ashwin spins the tide in favour of Rajasthan

AHMEDABAD: After claiming a solitary wicket against Lucknow Super Giants in Rajasthan Royals' opening match at the ongoing IPL, ace India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin went wicketless in the next six outings. The wicket drought ended when RR met the Lucknow franchise once again as the offie pocketed a wicket which took his tally to two wickets from eight matches with an economy rate of nine runs per over.

Given his barren run, Ashwin faced a lot of flak and had even said that wicket-taking had become irrelevant in T20 cricket. The statement drew sharp criticism from former players including his ex-teammate Virender Sehwag who went on to say that the spinner might not find a buyer in the next season.

"Sometimes even when you bowl well, you go for 40 runs. Many teams these days use AI and technology and what's emerged out of those is that wicket-taking is becoming irrelevant in T20 cricket. If you look at this IPL wicket-taking is sometimes hampering certain teams," Ashwin had said on his YouTube channel. He also said that his role with RR is to contain runs. Soon after, the 37-year-old cricketer from Tamil Nadu found himself among wickets as he returned with impressive figures of 3/24 and 2/35 against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, respectively. Overall, Ashwin has gone wicketless in eight innings so far in the tournament.

Ashwin is known to speak his mind and at times, his views have not gone down well with fans and experts alike. Unfazed by the criticism that has come his way, Ashwin always tried to focus on sharpening his skills and adding new weapons to his armoury rather than proving his detractors wrong. His recent statement might be debatable and can be proved right or wrong given the situation of the contest but there is no denying the fact that wickets always do a bowler and his team a world of good. Given his 14-year long international experience, Ashwin knew it and chose the perfect day to silence his critics and get back among wickets in the Eliminator on Wednesday.