Klaasen, spinners standout as SRH marches into final

After that, Jaiswal and Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson scored runs briskly. Jaiswal, who is part of the Indian team for the upcoming World Cup, used his feet well both against the seamers and spinners. He scored 19 runs off a Bhuvneshwar over to show his intent.

Just when it seemed like he'd go on to score big, he fell to the guile of Shahbaz. Jaiswal came down the track, looking to clear Shahbaz. However, he miscued it straight to Abdul Samad at long off. This created a ripple effect as Rajasthan lost three key wickets in quick succession. Samson was the next batter to be sent back after trying an ambitious shot against Abhishek. Riyan Parag, who has had a good season, could not last long either as he fell to Shahbaz. Three balls later, R Ashwin was deceived by a length delivery from Shahbaz. Ashwin looked to cut the delivery but he could only edge it to Klassen, who was behind the stumps.

Cummins operated spinners at both ends and that paid off as Abhishek got rid of the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer, who had come in as an impact sub. It was all but over for Rajasthan then. Dhruv Jurel did very well to put up a brave effort (unbeaten 56 off 35) but that was not enough as Rajasthan fell short of the target by 36 runs.

Earlier, New Zealand speedster Trent Boult (3 for 45) and Avesh Khan (3 for 27) put up an impressive show with the ball to help Rajasthan Royals to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 175 for 9 in 20 overs.

On a tricky new wicket, Hyderabad faced an early setback after being asked to bat first by Rajasthan skipper Samson. After racing to 12 off 5 balls, Abhishek was sent back by Boult in the final delivery of the opening over. He had already hit a four and a six before a reckless shot that led to his downfall.