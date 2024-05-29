Bayern Munich end long search for new coach by appointing Vincent Kompany

MUNICH: Bayern Munich's long search to fill their vacant head coaching position is over with the German giants naming Vincent Kompany as manager in a shock move on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old Belgian, a surprise choice with his Burnley side relegated from the Premier League this season, has penned a three-year deal at the Allianz Arena.

Normally in contention for the biggest names in the business, Bayern have been searching for months but have been knocked back by several candidates after their first trophyless season for 12 years.

After failed attempts to lure Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann and Austria's Ralf Rangnick, Bayern tried to hold onto Thomas Tuchel, who had agreed in February to leave in the summer.

Tuchel however announced in May he "couldn't agree on terms" to stay with the club and would "stick to the agreement we had in February".

Instead, Bayern have decided for Kompany, taking a risk on an inexperienced yet promising candidate in one of the biggest jobs in football.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge of FC Bayern. It's a great honour to be able to work for this club - FC Bayern is an institution in international football," said Kompany in a club statement.

"I'm now looking forward to the basics: working with the players, building a team. Once the basis is right, success will follow."

Burnley will reportedly receive £10 million ($13 million) in compensation for allowing their manager to leave.

"We understand the allure and prestige of a club like Bayern Munich and respect Vincent's ambition to explore new opportunities," Burnley said in a statement.