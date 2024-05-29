David Goffin claims he was spat at by French Open spectator

Belgium's David Goffin claimed he was spat at by a French Open spectator and warned that tennis is in danger of descending into the firm grip of "hooligans".

Goffin said a fan spat chewing gum at him as he defeated French player Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 on a raucous Court 14 at Roland Garros.

When the Belgian left the arena, he cupped his ear to all four sides to counter the jeers.

"When you are insulted for three and a half hours, you have to annoy the public a little," Goffin told Belgian media.

"Clearly, it goes too far, it's total disrespect. It's becoming like football, soon there will be smoke bombs, hooligans and there will be fights in the stands.

"It's ridiculous. Some are there more to make a scene than to set the mood."

The 33-year-old added after the match late Tuesday: "Today, someone spat out their chewing gum at me."

French women's number one Caroline Garcia said she "feels sorry" for Goffin.

"Thank God I never experience it, and I hope it will never happen again," said Garcia after being knocked out of the tournament by Sofia Kenin on Wednesday.

"In every sport sometimes there are fans who go too far. We are all here to play tennis and we are all here to watch and enjoy tennis. Even if we have our favourite player we want to cheer with respect."

At last year's French Open, fans were branded as "embarrassing" and even "feral" especially when attempting to push a home player over the line.