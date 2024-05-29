HC stays appointment of ad hoc panel, executive committee regains charge of equestrian federation

CHENNAI: In a massive relief for the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), the divisional bench of the Delhi High Court stayed the appointment of the ad hoc administrative committee (AAC). That means the existing Executive Committee will continue to run the affairs of the sports body.
As reported by The New Indian Express last week, the Delhi HC, while hearing a plea by Rajasthan Equestrian Association, had placed the reins of the EFI with the AAC.
In response to that order, the equestrian body had challenged that decision before the day's favourable outcome. Naturally, the EFI officials are relieved after the latest development.
"We had faith in the judiciary. We thank the court for hearing our concerns and delivering justice in this case. This is a crucial Olympic year and we want to stay focused on providing the best-possible support to our athletes," Col Jaiveer Singh, EFI secretary general, stated in a release.
"We have done nothing wrong. The allegations of impropriety were baseless. We have always worked for the betterment of sport and our athletes and will continue to do so. The exemptions we had got from the sports ministry was a validation of our intent and the multiple requirements and needs of the sport. We were working in tandem with the government and will continue to do so," he added.
The decision means the 20-member Executive Committee that came into existence after the 2019 elections will be back to the fore.