HC stays appointment of ad hoc panel, executive committee regains charge of equestrian federation

CHENNAI: In a massive relief for the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), the divisional bench of the Delhi High Court stayed the appointment of the ad hoc administrative committee (AAC). That means the existing Executive Committee will continue to run the affairs of the sports body.

As reported by The New Indian Express last week, the Delhi HC, while hearing a plea by Rajasthan Equestrian Association, had placed the reins of the EFI with the AAC.

In response to that order, the equestrian body had challenged that decision before the day's favourable outcome. Naturally, the EFI officials are relieved after the latest development.