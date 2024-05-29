IBA announces prize money for Olympic medallists, IOC raises transparency issue

CHENNAI: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Boxing Association (IBA) could be at loggerheads once again. In what could be seen as a cynical move, the IBA has announced prize money for Olympic medallists in Paris (World Athletes are set to reward gold medallists). The catch, however, is that the boxing world body is not recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and is not involved in organising the event either.

With less than two months to go for the Games, IBA president Umar Kremlev said the gold medallists will become eligible to fight for the champions’ titles at IBA Champions’ Night events too. He said that the prize fund is over $13 million for 13 main weight categories, of which seven are men’s and six women’s. The Olympics will serve as a qualifying round for the finalists.

The IBA said a gold medallist in Paris will get $50,000, while the silver and bronze medallists are set to get $25,000 and $12,500. The total prize money will $3.1 million to be distributed to about 100 boxers.

Taking note of the decision, the IOC raised doubts about the source of the IBA's funds. "As always with the IBA, it is unclear where the money is coming from," the IOC said in a statement to The New Indian Express. "This total lack of financial transparency was exactly one of the reasons why the IOC withdrew its recognition... The IBA was not prepared to transparently explain the sources of its financing..."