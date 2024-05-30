Nepal says Sandeep Lamichhane denied visa for T20 World Cup

KATHMANDU: Nepal said Thursday the US embassy had denied controversial star Sandeep Lamichhane a visa and there was a "slim or no chance" he would play in the T20 World Cup.

The T20 World Cup begins on Saturday, co-hosted by the United States and West Indies, with Nepal's first game on June 4 in Dallas.

Nepal wanted to select spin bowler Lamichhane, who had his eight-year sentence for rape quashed on appeal this month.

The former captain said last week his US visa had been denied, calling the decision "unfortunate".

Chhumbi Lama, central committee member of the Cricket Association of Nepal, said their subsequent bid to push for a US visa had failed.