Politicising Sports: India’s wrestling hub faces a troubled split

Haryana has always been a global leader in wrestling and has produced a large number of medalists and medal contenders through the years. It is almost customary for children there to join the training camps or akhadas in their childhood -- the parents who are keen insist on it to build physical and moral discipline.
However, life has not been the same in this wrestling hub ever since the the sensational sexual harassment allegations against ex-Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan. Some of the wrestling stars plunging into politics has also played a part in many having a relook at their priorities.
The akhadas, once bustling with young children aspiring for international recognition, have seen a significant dropout rate, particularly among female athletes. Additionally, the vote bank tactics employed by leading political parties during the recent elections have worsened the situation for the sports enthusiasts there, and even deepened the rift within the state’s first family of wrestling—the Phogats.
"Even though this sport is deeply rooted in the farming culture of the villages here, it seems at stake as the spirit is broken, and the people feel frightened and intimidated," says an akhada trainer who wishes to remain anonymous.
Things came to centre stage when top wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik demanded the resignation of Brij Bhushan, who was then the President of the Indian Wrestling Federation, through the famous wrestlers' protest against sexual harassment in January 2023. Several Indian wrestlers joined the protest that included a famous sit-in near the parliament building in Delhi.
A report titled 'We Were Only Demanding Justice: Sexual Abuse in Indian Wrestling Federation’ by the Sport & Rights Alliance highlighted the harassment patterns under Brij Bhushan Singh. In some interviews for the report, the athletes mentioned that there was no way to report the abuse or seek help especially when the accused was well connected to the ruling government. To add to all of that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) does not have a hotline number to report athlete abuse.
“Bajrang, Sakshi and I are accomplished players, Olympic level players, and even then, we’ve had to struggle so much for anyone to hear our story. Imagine how difficult it must be for a young woman in sports to speak up. Their careers can get destroyed,” Vinesh Phogat was quoted in the report.
Wrestling is more than just a sport, it is a way of life in Haryana, a path to honour. Wrestling was practised as a part of an agrarian lifestyle where the sport would be a natural extension to labour-intensive work. Success earned wrestlers tremendous respect as they were both seen as physically superior and morally disciplined. The sport was introduced to children as a way to build their character and a disciplined lifestyle.
Wrestling became a more structured sport as Chandgi Ram, a prominent wrestler from the state, won gold at the 1970 Asian Games. His contribution was not only limited to his personal success but laid down a stepping stone for future stars.
By the end of 20th century that sport had begun to receive significant attention from the government. Even the Sports Authority of India (SAI) set up establishments for more formal training of the athletes. Along with that the state government offered financial incentives, and job opportunities and supported athletes at all levels. All the institutional support and traditional reverence boosted the sport, turning Haryana into a wrestling powerhouse.
In the 2020 Olympics, 31 athletes were from Haryana, 24 per cent of the total Indian contingent. Wrestling had also yielded a substantial portion of India's Olympic medals. Shakshi Malik, one of the most prominent voices of the wrestler's protest, had won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics, becoming the first Indian woman to win an Olympic wrestling medal.
According to a report by DNA India, 50 per cent of wrestling medals in India come from Haryana. In the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Indian wrestlers won 12 medals, most of which were from Haryana.
After Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the finals in Paris Olympics for being 100 grams overweight, her historical performance at the games had already set the benchmark for women wrestlers. After the incident, the eldest daughter of Mahavir Phogat, Vinesh's uncle who raised her and got her into wrestling, Geeta Phogat reinstated the rivalry between the Phogat sisters.
“Chhal ka phal chhal, aaj nahin toh kal (Sooner or later, deception is paid back with deception),” she wrote on X.
She even reposted her husband Pawan Saroha's post hitting out at Vinesh for not mentioning her uncle's name while thanking everyone in supporting her throughout her journey. Geeta and her other sister Babita also stayed away from Vinesh's felicitation ceremony.
Mahavir's youngest daughter Sangeeta and her husband Bajrang Punia, despite the family rivalry, supported Vinesh all throughout. During the 2023 wrestlers' protest, the sit-in demonstration brought the ruling BJP under scanner.
Vinesh’s cousin Babita Phogat who had unsuccessfully contested election from the Chakri Dadri constituency in 2019 for BJP, stayed away from the wrestler's protest and inferred that it was politically motivated by Haryana Congress. Thus the wrestling journey that began together ultimately divided the sisters politically.
After returning from the games and a month before the Haryana Assembly elections, Phogat was named a candidate for the Congress contesting from the Julana constituency. She started her political career with a historical win as well in her constituency defeating veteran rivals.
Vinesh had extensively campaigned in her constituency visiting several akhadas and seeking their support. Being one of the key figures in the wrestler’s protest challenging the exploitation in the state infamous for gender discrimination, she was already seen as the representative of women empowerment.
However this is not the first time that political parties have taken advantage of this sports in the state. The BJP had fielded three Olympians for the state elections earlier.
Even in the current scenario, Phogat was up against AAP’s Kavita Dala, India’s first World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) participant and a weightlifting gold medallist at the South Asian Games. Parallely, BJP had fielded former Indian captain and commercial pilot Yogesh Bairagi from the seat.
In the wake of all this, the young wrestlers hoped for Phogat to win the seat and be elected as a sports minister. There is hardly anyone who understands what women athletes have to go through their journey to the top.
Moreover, there is a lack of employment opportunities in the state, and the only way to secure government jobs is through sports. As a result, political parties aim to support the sporting community by offering various incentives to attract voters—promising upward mobility, financial stability, and increased respect within the community. But has this truly supported the sport, or has it only undermined it?
After the Paris Olympics, India expressed interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics and Paralympic Games. However, it might become increasingly difficult given the safeguarding reforms have been neglected over and over again.
“India’s incredible wrestlers have put their careers on the line to end the pattern of impunity and abuse in their sport,” said Minky Worden, director of global initiatives at Human Rights Watch.
According to a report by Newslaundry, between 2019 and 2023, 24 cases of sexual harassment against female athletes were reported. Out of these, 14 were under the POCSO Act. Most of these were “either closed or settled by panchayats”.
After the wrestlers’ months-long protest demanding Singh’s resignation, he was removed and WFI called for presidential elections. Singh was removed but his close aide Sanjay Singh was elected as the president, thus highlighting the corruption in the system and how the reforms failed to address the athletes’ central concerns.
All of these have reduced the engagement in sports in the state. Both women athletes and their families know that it is a long battle to fight against political strongmen operating in patronage. These athletes raising their voices are mostly forced to give up their careers, something they have invested their life in.
Political leaders and federation heads, often connected to the political party in power, don’t leave any opportunity behind to bath in the glory when the athletes bring back medals. However, little is done when held accountable and answerable to the systematic harassment against women athletes particularly.
In the Sport & Rights Alliance’s report, a 19-year-old victim’s quote sums up the prevailing situation.
“We never left our rooms alone. I refused [to see him separately] since he [Brij Bhushan Singh] was touching other girls also inappropriately. He pulled up my t-shirt and slid his hand down my stomach and put his hand on my navel with the pretext of checking my breath. I was called into the office of the Federation where I met him. He told me that the Federation is willing to bear the expenses for my treatment provided if I give in to his sexual advances.”
Social stigma and victim shaming are the major reasons why many such cases even fail to surface and remain buried deep down affecting the athlete through every second, potentially even making them quit the sports.
While Haryana’s wrestling legacy remains strong, the battle for equality and the safety of women in sports is far from over. The deep-seated issues still prevail. So for women to fight against social norms and get into sports with the determination to excel to their dreams being crushed at the behest of predatory men, it is the sport that stands to lose the most.