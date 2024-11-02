Politicising Sports: India’s wrestling hub faces a troubled split

Haryana has always been a global leader in wrestling and has produced a large number of medalists and medal contenders through the years. It is almost customary for children there to join the training camps or akhadas in their childhood -- the parents who are keen insist on it to build physical and moral discipline.

However, life has not been the same in this wrestling hub ever since the the sensational sexual harassment allegations against ex-Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan. Some of the wrestling stars plunging into politics has also played a part in many having a relook at their priorities.

The akhadas, once bustling with young children aspiring for international recognition, have seen a significant dropout rate, particularly among female athletes. Additionally, the vote bank tactics employed by leading political parties during the recent elections have worsened the situation for the sports enthusiasts there, and even deepened the rift within the state’s first family of wrestling—the Phogats.

"Even though this sport is deeply rooted in the farming culture of the villages here, it seems at stake as the spirit is broken, and the people feel frightened and intimidated," says an akhada trainer who wishes to remain anonymous.

Things came to centre stage when top wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik demanded the resignation of Brij Bhushan, who was then the President of the Indian Wrestling Federation, through the famous wrestlers' protest against sexual harassment in January 2023. Several Indian wrestlers joined the protest that included a famous sit-in near the parliament building in Delhi.

A report titled 'We Were Only Demanding Justice: Sexual Abuse in Indian Wrestling Federation’ by the Sport & Rights Alliance highlighted the harassment patterns under Brij Bhushan Singh. In some interviews for the report, the athletes mentioned that there was no way to report the abuse or seek help especially when the accused was well connected to the ruling government. To add to all of that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) does not have a hotline number to report athlete abuse.

“Bajrang, Sakshi and I are accomplished players, Olympic level players, and even then, we’ve had to struggle so much for anyone to hear our story. Imagine how difficult it must be for a young woman in sports to speak up. Their careers can get destroyed,” Vinesh Phogat was quoted in the report.