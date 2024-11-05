Olympic gold medallist Imane Khelif claimed to be male in leaked medical report

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif who won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics amid a row over her gender is now at the centre of a fresh controversy.

A leaked medical report obtained by a French journalist alleges that the 25-year-old suffers from an enzyme deficiency found in genetic males that affects sexual development.

The boxer's pelvic MRI indicates the absence of a uterus and the presence of internal testicles, claimed the report.

It further alleged that a chromosomal analysis indicated that she has an XY karyotype and that her testosterone levels were in the range found in males.

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was among those who weighed in on Twitter after the news broke. He called for Khelif's gold medal to be taken back.