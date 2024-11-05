Olympic gold medallist Imane Khelif claimed to be male in leaked medical report

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif who won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics amid a row over her gender is now at the centre of a fresh controversy.
A leaked medical report obtained by a French journalist alleges that the 25-year-old suffers from an enzyme deficiency found in genetic males that affects sexual development.
The boxer's pelvic MRI indicates the absence of a uterus and the presence of internal testicles, claimed the report.
It further alleged that a chromosomal analysis indicated that she has an XY karyotype and that her testosterone levels were in the range found in males.
Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was among those who weighed in on Twitter after the news broke. He called for Khelif's gold medal to be taken back.
Khelif's gender came under the scanner after she defeated Angela Carini in the second round of the women's 66 kg (welterweight) event.
Carini abandoned the fight in just 46 seconds, saying, "I have never felt a punch like this." She also refused to shake Khelif's hand after the bout but apologised later.
Khelif went on to win the gold medal defeating Yang Liu of China in the final.